AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 302,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AVROBIO by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

