aWSB (aWSB) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $11.64 or 0.00058137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $71,125.59 and $57.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About aWSB
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
