aWSB Price Tops $11.27 on Exchanges (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for $11.27 or 0.00057866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $68,921.06 and $57.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
