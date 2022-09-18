Axe Price Down 45.8% This Week (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Axe has a market cap of $50,469.73 and $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

