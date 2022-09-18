Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49.32 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $49.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What are Axie Infinity Shards (AXS)?Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the governance token of the popular blockchain-based game Axie Infinity. The game was created by SkyMavis and allows players to earn income through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), by breeding, battling, and trading digital pets called Axies. Players need AXS tokens to trade Axies and can stake their coins to earn weekly rewards and participate in the protocol’s governance. New players have to buy at least three tokens, priced in ether, to truly participate in the game. Each Axie is an NFT on its own with different attributes. These pets can enter battles to earn experience points and more. They can also be bred together to create new Axie NFTs with different attributes. These new Axies can then be used or sold on the Axie marketplace. According to DappRadar, the Axie Infinity game has multiple ways to earn revenue and has been gaining popularity in developing countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Venezuela as a way to earn income. Dedicated players can reportedly earn over $1,000 a month in the game. Who created AXS?The Axie Infinity game was created back in 2018 by Sky Mavis, a firm co-founded by Trung Nguyen and Aleksander Larsen. In total, the Axie Infinity team now has 25 full-time employees actively working on improving the game. The Axie Infinity Shards were launched in November 2020 with a public sale price of just $0.1 per token – meaning their price has increased over 28,000% since launch. Their launch came as part of an effort to decentralize the game Etherscan data shows there are over 10,500 AXS holders. Where can you buy AXS?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, FTX, Gate.io, Uniswap, 0x Protocol, and the Bancor Network. You can find out more about which currencies AXS is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.