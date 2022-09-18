Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49.32 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $49.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $12.66 or 0.00064425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.39 or 0.99980635 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057723 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010359 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077333 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012948 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.