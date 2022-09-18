Axis DeFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,027.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $75,381.66 and $30,027.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi’s launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

