Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 260,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 171,849 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.