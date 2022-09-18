AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 937,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Institutional Trading of AXT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXT Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. AXT has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $335.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

