Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $10,815,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

