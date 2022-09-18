B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

BTG opened at $3.30 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after buying an additional 1,788,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 1,277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,301,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 364,976 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

