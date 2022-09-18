Baanx (BXX) Market Cap Hits $146,649.62

Baanx (BXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Baanx has a total market capitalization of $146,649.62 and $2,650.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Baanx has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx (CRYPTO:BXX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX. Baanx’s official website is www.baanxapp.com. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baanx

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars.

