Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 83 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

