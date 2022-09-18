Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 3rd

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
NYSE BBAR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.48.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
