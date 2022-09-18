Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 3rd

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE BBAR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

