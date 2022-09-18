Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.20% of American Electric Power worth $616,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 270,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,564 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

