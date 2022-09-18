Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Hershey worth $485,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

