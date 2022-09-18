Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.38% of Cerner worth $655,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cerner by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $10,993,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

