Bank of America Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $35.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Funko Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

