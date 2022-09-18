Bank of America Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $35.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.
Funko Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.
Insider Transactions at Funko
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.