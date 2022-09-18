Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.80 and last traded at C$14.65. Approximately 1,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.42.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

