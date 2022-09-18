Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

Bank7 Price Performance

Bank7 stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $204.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.