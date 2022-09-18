Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.
Bank7 stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $204.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
