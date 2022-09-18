Bankroll Vault (VLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,335.00

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00153349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00718709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00577529 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

