Barclays Lowers Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.50

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.77.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.