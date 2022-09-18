Barclays Lowers LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target to €74.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Kempen & Co upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

