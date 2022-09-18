Barclays Reiterates €8.65 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €8.65 ($8.83) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ETR PSM opened at €7.55 ($7.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.66.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

