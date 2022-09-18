Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 103,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $568.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.