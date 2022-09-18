Beacon Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,200.65 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $62,200.65 and $244.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 43% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00158825 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
