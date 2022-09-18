Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.79 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Beam has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00276025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00111223 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,323,760 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

