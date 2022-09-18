Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $24.88 million and $3.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00288760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00114553 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00073514 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,284,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.