Bean Cash (BITB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $556,229.62 and approximately $243.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,863.51 or 1.00057604 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,956,532,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!”. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Vimeo | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

