Bean Cash (BITB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $556,229.62 and approximately $243.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,863.51 or 1.00057604 BTC.
- Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Bean Cash Profile
BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,956,532,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bean Cash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.