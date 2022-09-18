Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,733 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

