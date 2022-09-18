Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.