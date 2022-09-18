Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Motors by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

