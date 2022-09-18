Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 964 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

