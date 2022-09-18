Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $158.24 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000405 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

