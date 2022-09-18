Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNFT. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
