Berenberg Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of VNA opened at €24.42 ($24.92) on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a 12 month high of €56.24 ($57.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €28.86 and its 200-day moving average is €34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

