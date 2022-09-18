Berry Data 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,736.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $178,590.10 and approximately $21,736.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

