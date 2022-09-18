BidiPass (BDP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $71,253.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065260 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

