Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $9.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 55.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $7,553,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,993,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

