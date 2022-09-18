BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 679,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 2.0 %

BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

