Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a positive rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Bill.com Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

