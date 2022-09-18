Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $20.52 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $20.52 billion and approximately $8.12 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012637 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

