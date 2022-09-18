Binance USD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $20.52 billion and $5.72 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065582 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00077743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.