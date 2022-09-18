BinaryX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.15 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $296.34 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $146.49 or 0.00767092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BinaryX Coin Profile
BinaryX launched on May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro/#.
BinaryX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.