Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $448.81

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $448.81 and last traded at $448.81, with a volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.