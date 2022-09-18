Bird.Money Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88,744.00 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Bird.Money has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $88,744.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for about $11.48 or 0.00059103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money’s launch date was October 16th, 2021. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money. The official website for Bird.Money is bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird has designed an ecosystem to feed on-chain and off-chain data streams into machine learning models. Making its analytics products accessible via decentralized oracles allows anyone to create dApps that are customized for each individual user.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

