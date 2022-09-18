Birdchain (BIRD) Tops One Day Volume of $29,662.00

Birdchain (BIRD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $190,681.15 and approximately $29,662.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

