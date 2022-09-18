Birdchain Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $221,426.69 and $31,169.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

