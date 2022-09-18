Bismuth Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $974,961.18 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020172 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

