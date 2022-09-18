BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Tops $384,049.72

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $384,049.72 and $5,681.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

