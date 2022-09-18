Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Cap of $7.20 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $619.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00091160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00077986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007945 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.