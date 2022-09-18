Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Cap of $7.20 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $619.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00091160 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00077986 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021373 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030698 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007945 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.
Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile
Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
